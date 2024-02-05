VOC resident Stephen Hanks to broadcast new weekly radio show

Charles Helstein, the new owner of Sedona’ local radio station KAZM (106.5 FM & 780 AM), has announced the upcoming launch of a new show to its ever-growing weekend lineup on what now is called “Mellow Mountain Radio.”

“Sedona Life with Stephen Hanks” will premiere on Saturday, Feb. 10, and will be broadcast weekly 9-10 a.m.

A Village of Oak Creek resident, Hanks is calling his show “Red Rock Country’s Radio Magazine,” which will highlight guests from all walks of life in Sedona and the Verde Valley.

“I hope my show will offer listeners compelling conversations that feature fascinating people with unique perspectives discussing important issues and events impacting our community,” says Hanks. “In any given week we’ll be talking about culture, adventure, entertainment, spirituality, sports, business, politics, and more.”

A life-long New Yorker until he moved from Brooklyn to Sedona in 2021, Hanks hit the ground climbing in Red Rock Country, becoming the Advertising Representative for the Sedona International Film Festival, a Board Member of the Democrats of the Red Rocks, the President of the Sedona Referrals Club, and Head Coach of the Sedona Red Rock High School Varsity Baseball and Girls’ Soccer Teams. As a veteran magazine publisher, editor and writer, who currently authors a blog on Medium.com, Hanks brings decades of journalistic and interviewing skills to KAZM with Sedona Life.

“We are thrilled to bring 'Sedona Life with Stephen Hanks' to the KAZM Radio lineup," says Helstein, who is Mellow Mountain Radio’s General Manager and Program Director. “Stephen’s locally-focused show perfectly encapsulates the vibrant tapestry of events and personalities in Sedona, enriching our commitment to community-driven programming. Sedona Life is not just a show; it’s a celebration of our unique local culture, and we’re excited to share it with our listeners.”

Helstein purchased KAZM last October from Tabback Broadcasting, the Tabback family having owned the stations for almost 50 years. Helstein has re-named it Mellow Mountain Radio, changed the music format to adult contemporary “Yacht Rock” oldies from the 1970s and ‘80s, and has programmed a growing list of hosted shows that should interest Sedona-area residents.

Mellow Mountain Radio also exclusively broadcasts the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, and Arizona State University football games. KAZM’s skywave signal can be received across most of Northern Arizona during the day and reaches a potential listening audience of more than 400,000. KAZM can also be live-streamed from their website at mellowmountainradio.com.