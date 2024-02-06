Rainy week ahead for Verde Valley, dangerous travel conditions in higher elevations

VERDE VALLEY—Rain is expected daily throughout the week across the Verde Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

“Isolated showers look to begin Tuesday morning around 5 a.m., primarily for Yavapai County, northern Gila County and the western Mogollon Rim including the Flagstaff area. These showers will likely begin as rain, or at least a winter mix due to the higher snow levels. Widespread rain/snow will move west to east across northern Arizona by 11 a.m. and continue through Wednesday,” NWS stated.

“Throughout this timeframe, expect snow levels to drop as low as 5,000 feet by Wednesday afternoon. Although snowfall may be noted as low as 5,000 feet, accumulation is expected primarily for 6,000 feet and above. Even then, greatest accumulation will be closer to the 7,000 feet and above range. Not only will accumulating snowfall impact travel conditions, but strong southerly winds gusting up to 50 mph will lead to poor visibility with blowing snow. If you must travel, be sure to pack a winter weather emergency kit.”

Tuesday, the forecast sees 90% chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m., and a daytime high temperature of 52 degrees, with areas of fog after 5 p.m. Winds may gust up to 38 mph. Overnight, there will be continued showers before 3 a.m., then rain and snow showers. The low will be around 38. Chance of nighttime rain is 100%.

Wednesday comes with a 90% chance of rain and a high temperature around 46. There is a 60% likelihood of nighttime showers, mainly before 11 p.m., and a low around 34.

Thursday also is expected to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain, mainly after 11 a.m., and a high near 44. The Overnight low will probably be around 32 while the chance of precipitation continues around 40%.

Friday has a 40% chance of rain and snow showers before 9 a.m. and then a chance of rain. The high is expected to be near 45. The overnight low is expected to be around 28, with a 50% chance of rain before 3 a.m.

Saturday will be partly sunny, with a 30% chance of precipitation before 1 p.m. and then a slight chance of rain and a high near 45. The nighttime low will be around 22 under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday currently has a forecast of a sunny day with a high near 51 and a mostly clear night with a low around 24.