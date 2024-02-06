Yavapai County voters get new ID cards, are warned against scams

PRESCOTT — In the lead up to the election season this year, Yavapai County announced that new voter registration cards have been distributed and also warned voters about scam texts claiming they are not registered.

County Recorder Michelle Burchill said the new voter registration identification cards were due to a change in precinct numbers, names and boundaries.

“Voters who have recently submitted changes to their voter registration such as political party, residential address or mailing address, will receive another voter registration identification with those reflected changes,” she stated in a news release. Burchill encouraged voters to dispose of their older voter ID cards.

Tuesday, Burchill noted a disturbing trend of text messages that did not come from her office.

“Our office has recently been contacted by registered voters who have received spam text messages stating they are not registered to vote,” she stated.

The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office can verify your status if you have concerns. Online, you may check YavapaiVotes.gov and My.Arizona.Vote or call 928-771-3248, option 9.