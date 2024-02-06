OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Legislative update, fiber internet franchise agreement up for Yavapai Supervisors review If you see something, say something: How to report elderly abuse Dewey-Humboldt resident could face loss of land due to arsenic, lead Bill proposed by LD-1 legislators aims to close ‘loophole’ in state mining law Fallen Heroes support grows with restaurant fund-raiser Rainy week ahead for Verde Valley, dangerous travel conditions in higher elevations Camp Verde woman named Ms. Wheelchair Southwestern Camp Verde to see 330-unit affordable housing project Looking for love at That Bachelor Auction Sheriff's Office incidents around the county

Subscribe Now
Tue, Feb. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Yavapai County voters get new ID cards, are warned against scams

How to check on your voter-registration status (Yavapai County)

How to check on your voter-registration status (Yavapai County)

Originally Published: February 6, 2024 4:47 p.m.

PRESCOTT — In the lead up to the election season this year, Yavapai County announced that new voter registration cards have been distributed and also warned voters about scam texts claiming they are not registered.

County Recorder Michelle Burchill said the new voter registration identification cards were due to a change in precinct numbers, names and boundaries.

“Voters who have recently submitted changes to their voter registration such as political party, residential address or mailing address, will receive another voter registration identification with those reflected changes,” she stated in a news release. Burchill encouraged voters to dispose of their older voter ID cards.

Tuesday, Burchill noted a disturbing trend of text messages that did not come from her office.

“Our office has recently been contacted by registered voters who have received spam text messages stating they are not registered to vote,” she stated.

The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office can verify your status if you have concerns. Online, you may check YavapaiVotes.gov and My.Arizona.Vote or call 928-771-3248, option 9.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News