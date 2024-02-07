About 'The Animal of My Birth'

Sedona Nyo Chung, who lives in Sedona, edited the story 'The Animal of My Birth,' which is an Asian folklore as a pictorial color book for children.

The book aims to introduce the Asian zodiac and culture-related 12 animals to the world. The mountain God would give each animal the number of a year so they all could get along better with the people of the village.

The Dragon finished 5th place in the race. The year 2024 is an animal of the Dragon. Lunar New Year 2024 — which includes Chinese New Year, Seollal in Korea, Tet in Vietnam and more — will begin Feb. 10. It celebrates the arrival of spring and the start of a fresh year based on the Asian’s lunisolar calendar.

The 2024 year’s dragon sign is perhaps the most popular zodiac creature, associated with a host of positive qualities such as nobility, wealth and wisdom.

The dragon, which corresponds to years 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 and 2024, has long been associated with highly valued traits. Those born in the year of the dragon are often said to be generous, make great leaders and have a lot of charisma. In fact, many parents plan births around dragon years.

This book was published on Amazon. If you click the title in Amazon.com, you can see the detail as well as buying.