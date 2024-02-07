‘Crop Circles Beyond Space and Time’ with Bert Janssen

The Sedona MUFON chapter is proud to present a captivating event on Sunday, Feb. 11 featuring Bert Janssen, an award-winning author, adventurer, and agricultural engineer, as he delves into the enigmatic world of crop circles.

Before You Go... Before you go: What: Crop Circles beyond Time and Space When: Sunday, Feb. 11. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.; the program begins at 3 p.m. Where: The Global Center for Christ Consciousness, Sedona Cost: $15 at the door (cash preferred). Info: SedonaMUFON.org

Since the late 1970s, the South of England has been graced with an annual influx of intricate crop circles, captivating the intrigue of many. In 1994, Bert Janssen became involved in this mysterious phenomenon, embarking on a 30-year journey exploring its depths. His profound involvement has led to the creation of four documentaries, five books, (including The Hypnotic Power of Crop Circles,) and the numerous articles for various papers and magazines.

Janssen's journey has taken him through the stages of curiosity, investigation, and ultimately, an inner understanding of the phenomenon. Through his upcoming presentation, he aims to unravel the mysteries surrounding crop circles, posing questions about their origins and significance. Is it a natural miracle, an elaborate hoax, or a combination of both? Bert Janssen is set to take the audience on an enthralling exploration into the heart of this elusive phenomenon, touching on synchronicities, extraordinary encounters, ley lines, remarkable shapes in the landscape, and the profound connections to time, space, and acausality.

The event promises to be a thought-provoking experience, covering topics such as the influence of Carl Gustav Jung, geometry, subliminal messages, and the intertwining of the human mind with the enigmatic patterns found in the fields.

Bert Janssen's Biography: Bert Janssen, a Dutch native, has carved a distinguished path as an agricultural engineer, award-winning author, and flamboyant storyteller. His extensive portfolio includes four documentaries, five books, and a multitude of articles. With a profound interest in quantum physics, Gothic cathedrals, Inca shamanism, ancient power places, and much more, Janssen's vibrant storytelling is set to prompt questions for the Q&A that follows.

The event will take place at The Global Center for Christ Consciousness, located at 100 Northview Road, Sedona. For further information, please visit our website SedonaMUFON.org.

MUFON is currently the largest and oldest non-profit, civilian-run UFO organization in the world. It publishes a monthly journal, holds an annual symposium, and currently has more than 800 trained field investigators and 3500 members throughout the globe.