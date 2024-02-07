Great Art on Screen 'The Immortals: The Wonders of the Museo Egizio ' premieres Feb. 13 and 18

Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with ‘The Immortals: The Wonders of the Museo Egizio’. The film will premiere in Sedona on Tuesday and Sunday, Feb. 13 and 18 at 3:30 p.m. at the festival’s Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time.

‘The Immortals: The Wonders of the Museo Egizio’ is a journey among the most beautiful archaeological finds Egypt has left us.

Kha, architect and builder of tombs for the pharaohs, must undertake the journey to the Underworld. Telling us the story of his voyage is Jeremy Irons, in the guise of a narrator. His words take us inside the secret world of Egyptian mythology, religion and funerary culture, interweaving the story with the history of the oldest museum in the world, the Museo Egizio in Turin, founded in 1824 and will soon be celebrating its 200th anniversary. In fact, the Kha’s own Tomb is to be found in Turin along with the most complete and most valuable private collection of grave goods outside of Egypt.

A journey along the Nile, among the most beautiful archaeological finds Egypt has left us, the magnificent monuments of Giza, Luxor, Karnak, to the Valley of the Kings and the workers’ village of Deir el-Medina, the story told by Irons follows the tracks of Italian explorers and archaeologists.

Their itineraries also lead to the exhibition halls of the Cairo Museum, the Ägyptischen Museum in Berlin, the British Museum in London and the Louvre in Paris and from Ramesses II in Turin, to the treasure of Tutankhamun in Cairo, the bust of Nefertiti in Berlin, the Red Scribe in the Louvre, and the Rosetta Stone in London.

The Great Art on Screen Series is generously sponsored by Goldenstein Gallery.

