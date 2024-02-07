Kaleidoscope Redrocks sisters say, "love is in the air"

Gracie and Tivona Moskoff are excited to announce the release of their newest love song for Valentine's Day called ‘Forever’.

It can be listened to on all streaming platforms starting on Feb. 14 and can be shared with your special Valentine for the holiday!

Gracie 18, plays bass, drums and sings backup vocals and Tivona 14, who wrote the song, plays keyboards and sings lead vocals.

They record at Mudshark Recording Studios in Flagstaff with engineer David James, where they made their first album, ‘Running Out of Time’ and are working on their second album with the release of ‘Forever’.