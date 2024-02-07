Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments will transition to cashless fee collection March 1

Beginning March 1, Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments will transition to a fully cashless fee system and only accept mobile or electronic payments for entrance and permit fees.



In addition to accepting debit and credit cards payments in-person, visitors can purchase entrance passes in advance on Recreation.gov Visitors purchasing from Recreation.gov will have a digital pass that can be stored on a mobile device or printed out. America the Beautiful Interagency annual and lifetime passes will continue to cover the cost of entry into the park, and must be shown in conjunction with proper ID.

Entrance fees are an important source of revenue used to improve the visitor experience in national parks, including road and facility repairs and maintenance, trail improvements, visitor and resource protection services. Moving to a cashless system allows parks to be better stewards of visitor dollars by reducing the amount of time park staff spend managing cash, increasing the amount of fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services, improving accountability and reducing risk.



Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments are two of America’s 428 national park units. Learn more about Montezuma Castle at nps.gov/moca or on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more about Tuzigoot at NPS.gov/tuzi or on Facebook and Instagram. Montezuma Well is a detached unit of Montezuma Castle.