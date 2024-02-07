Sedona Heritage Museum presents February’s Monday at the Museum programs

Feb. 12, Verde Valley Woodcarvers: (photo attach #2)

If you have a piece of wood and a wood carving knife, come to Monday at the Museum at Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m and join the Verde Valley Woodcarvers. Hundreds of people have tried their hand at carving with this group since its founding in 1997 by Norm Knight. The group consists of carvers ranging from beginners to master carvers. Come by with your own equipment or just come to watch these artisans do relief carving, chip carving, and bark carving. There is no fee for this demonstration.

Feb. 19, Irish Soda Bread:

Clancy Sage will offer a bread-baking workshop at the Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will learn how to make Irish Soda bread. Attendance is limited, so call now to reserve your place. Bring an apron, mixing bowl, and large mixing spoon. At the end of the class, each person will take some bread home, so you should plan your schedule accordingly. The fee is $10 per person. RSVP required.

Feb. 26, Verde Valley Spinners and Weavers Guild:

Members of the Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild will have their spinning wheels humming for ‘Mondays at the Museum’ at the Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The spinners’ guild was formed over 35 years ago by Mary Pendleton of the Pendleton Weaving studio in Sedona along with a few weavers in the Verde Valley. The guild continues today with some 40 to 50 members actively pursuing Fiber Arts such as weaving, spinning, basket-making, dyeing and knitting. They would be happy to share their art with you, and to answer any questions you might have. There is no fee for this demonstration.

‘Monday at the Museum’ is a demonstration conducted every Monday. Please call for a current schedule. The Museum is always looking for participants who are willing to share their knowledge and skills. For details call 928-282-7038.

The Sedona Historical Society operates the Sedona Heritage Museum located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona. Open daily 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information call 928-282-7038 or visit SedonaMuseum.org.