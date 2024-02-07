SIFF partners with OTCA for ‘Monday Movies on Main’ with ‘Magic in the Moonlight’ on Monday, Feb. 12

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present ‘Monday Movies on Main’ on Monday, Feb. 12 with the Cottonwood premiere of ‘Magic in the Moonlight’ at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

Set in the 1920s on the opulent Riviera in the south of France, Woody Allen's ‘Magic in the Moonlight’ is a romantic comedy about a master magician (Colin Firth) trying to expose a psychic medium (Emma Stone) as a fake.

What follows is a series of events that are magical in every sense of the word and send the characters reeling. In the end, the biggest trick ‘Magic in the Moonlight’ plays is the one that fools us all.

‘Magic in the Moonlight’ will show at Old Town Center for the Arts on Monday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.