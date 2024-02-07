SIFF presents ‘Amélie’ global encore Feb. 14-17

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the world for a global theatrical encore event ‘Amélie’ playing Feb. 14-17 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘Amélie’ was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Foreign Language Film. After two decades, the cinematic sensation returns to theaters in its original form.

Amélie (Audrey Tatou), the heroine of Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s award-winning whimsical romance, is no ordinary young woman. A waitress in a Montmartre, Paris bar, Amélie observes people and lets her imagination roam free. One day, she suddenly finds her purpose in life: to solve other people’s problems.

We follow her around a lovingly and vividly photographed Paris of saturated colors, as she engineers offbeat solutions to better her deserving co-workers, relatives and neighbors’ lives… — among them the concierge who spends her day sipping port while communing with a stuffed dog; Georgette, the hypochondriac newsdealer; and the “glass man”, who lives vicariously through a Renoir reproduction.

Amélie’s mission to help others is rudely interrupted when she meets a strange, off-beat young man, Nino Quincampoix (Mathieu Kassovitz), who captures her interest, and sets her on a mission to accomplish something for herself — in the most charming and complicated way possible.

Showtimes will be on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 14 and 15 at 3:30 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, Feb. 16 and 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 general admission, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.