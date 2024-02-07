SIFF presents ‘The Teacher’s Lounge’ premiere Feb. 9-15

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘The Teacher’s Lounge’ showing Feb. 9-15 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘The Teacher’s Lounge’ is nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature (Germany).

An idealistic middle school teacher who advocates for a student accused of stealing becomes embroiled in conflict when she becomes the target of a theft herself.

Carla Nowak is a dedicated young teacher in her first job at a German middle school. Her relaxed rapport with her seventh-grade students is put under stress when a series of thefts occur at the school, and a heavy-handed staff investigation leads to accusations and mistrust among outraged parents, opinionated colleagues, and angry students.

Caught in the middle of these complex dynamics, Carla tries to mediate but she is mercilessly confronted in the process by the structures and politics of the system. The more she tries to do everything right, the more desperate her position becomes.

With ‘The Teacher’s Lounge’, award-winning director İlker Çatak creates an uncompromising, nuanced work about the institution as a microcosm of society. Starring as a dedicated young teacher, Leonie Benesch drives an intense atmosphere through her captivating portrayal of an idealist caught between clashing sides.

‘The Teacher’s Lounge’ is a riveting study of power dynamics, with themes of truth, justice, racism, respect, cancel culture and children’s rights that demonstrate how individuals are worn down between entrenched positions.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Monday, Feb. 9, 10 and 12 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 13, 14 and 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.