Sound Bites Grill keeps the music flowing all week long

Get set music fans for some of Sedona’s best live music performers strutting their stuff at Sound Bites Grill this week.

Enjoy awesome entrees, soups and salads while listening to some of the best live music in town.

Great performances, great wine and fun times are guaranteed those who dine in the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom.

The fun begins on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. with Sedona’s favorite minstrel Patrick Ki hosting the restaurant’s ‘Wineaux Wednesday’ wine tasting event.

Ki has been entertaining audiences for more than a decade, mesmerizing fans with his exquisite guitar playing and unique style.

His music creates the perfect backdrop for enjoying a laid-back meal with cocktails, wine and good friends.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s Robin Miller entertaining solo.

He is one of Sedona’s most talented and proficient performing musicians. He has written, recorded and produced numerous CDs spanning the full spectrum of music styles and genres

From Beatles to Elton John, The Eagles and countless other iconic acts, Miller knows them all and plays them with the precision and energy of a master musician.

He plays with numerous bands and established performers from Sedona, including the Green Light Dance Band, Patrick Ki, The Eric Miller Trio, and others. His guitar work is impeccable.

On Friday, Feb. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m., singer/songwriter Jacqui Foreman takes the Celebrity Showroom Stage.

From upbeat, toe-tapping tempos to sweet, melodic ballads, Jacqui Foreman will take you on a journey and uplift your spirits with her sweet voice and passionate connection to the music!

She favors the classics and covers many well-known artists like, Bonnie Raitt, Nina Simone, Janis Joplin, Otis Redding, James Taylor, CCR, The Beatles and Dolly Parton as well as more modern artists like, Tom Petty, Tracy Chapman, Jewel, Sheryl Crow, Leon Bridges and Amy Winehouse.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m., Sound Bites Grill features, Scandalous Hands, a fusion rock band that knows how to rock, playing music from The Beatles, Steely Dan, Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin, original tunes and more.

This four-piece band plays contemporary versions of rock standards, taking them to unfamiliar new heights as they jam out into the stratosphere.

Featuring explosive solos and infectious grooves, this is one band you want to see up-close-and-personal -- and no better place to see them than on the Sound Bites Celebrity Showroom stage.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713. Tickets can be purchased via their website. Some shows are ticketed event.