The VanDwellers play a little bit of something for everyone at Main Stage

We have trivia, February 8th, at the Main Stage. Drinkin and Thinkin with Tay and Sam. Trivia starts at 7:30 p.m. Just $5 per person, Winning team gets the pot and bragging rights.

Come out to the amazing Main Stage from 9 p.m.-midnight on Feb. 10 and check out The VanDwellers. If you've never heard of the VanDwellers then come check them out. They play a little bit of something for everyone, and provide fun for all! The music will be jamming all night, and we can't wait to have a great time with you.



Mondays and Fridays feature karaoke with hostess Tay at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m. Wednesday’s Main Stage hosts



'This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo' with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.



Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.