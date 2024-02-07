ZZ Top brings ‘The Elevation Tour’ to Prescott Valley

Legendary rock band ZZ Top is set to bring their electrifying Elevation Tour to the Findlay Toyota Center on April 24. This much-anticipated concert marks one of the many stops of their tour, which kicks off in early March.

Fans of the iconic group can expect a night filled with classic hits as ZZ Top continues to showcase their unique blend of blues and rock. Known for their powerful performances and distinctive sound, the band promises to deliver an unforgettable experience to the Prescott Valley community.

The artist presale begins Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. MST, offering dedicated fans the chance to secure their tickets early. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. MST. Tickets are available at the arena box office and on ZZTop.com.

For more information on ticketing and the Elevation Tour, please visit ZZTop.com.

About ZZ Top:

‘That Little Ol’ Band From Texas’ has been at it for well over a half century delivering rock, blues and boogie on stage and studio to millions of devoted fans. With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ TOP is globally recognized with their beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language.

It was in 1969 Houston when ZZ TOP coalesced from the core of two rival bands, Billy Gibbons’ Moving Sidewalks and Frank Beard and Dusty Hill’s American Blues. ZZ Top's 1973 release, Tres Hombres, catapulted them to national attention with the hit ‘La Grange,’ still one of the band’s signature pieces today. Eliminator, their 1983 album was something of a paradigm shift for ZZ TOP. Their roots blues skew was intact and added to the mix came their

hightech-age trappings that soon found a visual outlet with such tracks as ‘Sharp Dressed Man’ and ‘Legs’ on the nascent MTV. It was one of the record industry’s first albums to have been certified Diamond, far beyond Gold and Platinum, a reflection of sales exceeding 10 million units.

As a touring outfit, they’ve been without peer over the past five decades, having performed before millions of fans over four continents and have been the subject of their own Grammy-nominated documentary titled ‘That Little Ol’ Band from Texas’. The band’s line-up of the bearded Gibbons and Hill and Beard, who ironically is clean shaven, remained intact for more than 50 years. When Dusty temporarily departed the tour in the summer of 2021, Elwood Francis entered the picture accepting the directive from Dusty to be the perfect choice to stand in on the bass-guitar and now handles the low-end duties for the band for the present as well as into the future.

The elements that keep ZZ TOP fresh, enduring can be summed up in the three words of the band’s internal mantra: ‘Tone, Taste and Tenacity’. As genuine roots performers, they have few peers. Their influences are both the originators of the form – Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Jimmy Reed, et al – as well as the British blues rockers and Jimi Hendrix who emerged generations before ZZ’s ascendance.

They have sold hundreds of millions of records over the course of their career, have been officially designated as Heroes of The State of Texas, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (by Keith Richards, no less) and have been referenced in countless cartoons and sitcoms. They are true rock icons and, against all odds, they’re really just doing what they’ve always done. ZZ TOP abides!