Local kid-created posters with anti-drug message decorate pizza tops

Milayna Freeman, a Camp Verde Elementary School student and a grand-prize winner in the 2023 Youth Poster Contest, contributed this artwork for the Pizza Box Toppers. (Courtesy image from MATFORCE)

Originally Published: February 9, 2024 10:01 a.m.

YAVAPAI COUNTY – A Camp Verde student was grand-prize winner in the MATFORCE anti-drug campaign, and her artwork will be on local pizza boxes.

MATFORCE partners with several pizza restaurants across Yavapai County to promote the decision to avoid illegal drugs and stay healthy during Super Bowl weekend. Milayana Freeman’s anti-drug poster won the annual Youth Poster Contest last year and will be one of those used to create pizza box toppers.

“We are grateful to the 11 pizza restaurants who partnered with MATFORCE in sharing substance use prevention messages created by youth. This partnership shows these businesses’ support of our coalition and work to create healthier communities,” Executive Director Merilee Fowler stated in a news release Friday, which happens to be National Pizza Day.

Participating restaurants:

Verde Valley Area:

Domino’s Pizza – Camp Verde

Acme Pizzaria – Cottonwood

Pizza Hut - Cottonwood

Moon Dog Pizza – Sedona

Prescott Area:

Two Mamas’ Gourmet Pizzaria - Prescott

Rosati’s Pizza – Prescott

Papa Murphy’s – Prescott

Little Caesars Pizza - Prescott

Bill’s Pizza – Prescott

Pizza Hut – Prescott Valley

Papa Murphy’s – Prescott Valley

For more information about MATFORCE, please visit matforce.org.

