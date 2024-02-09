Local kid-created posters with anti-drug message decorate pizza tops
YAVAPAI COUNTY – A Camp Verde student was grand-prize winner in the MATFORCE anti-drug campaign, and her artwork will be on local pizza boxes.
MATFORCE partners with several pizza restaurants across Yavapai County to promote the decision to avoid illegal drugs and stay healthy during Super Bowl weekend. Milayana Freeman’s anti-drug poster won the annual Youth Poster Contest last year and will be one of those used to create pizza box toppers.
“We are grateful to the 11 pizza restaurants who partnered with MATFORCE in sharing substance use prevention messages created by youth. This partnership shows these businesses’ support of our coalition and work to create healthier communities,” Executive Director Merilee Fowler stated in a news release Friday, which happens to be National Pizza Day.
Participating restaurants:
Verde Valley Area:
Domino’s Pizza – Camp Verde
Acme Pizzaria – Cottonwood
Pizza Hut - Cottonwood
Moon Dog Pizza – Sedona
Prescott Area:
Two Mamas’ Gourmet Pizzaria - Prescott
Rosati’s Pizza – Prescott
Papa Murphy’s – Prescott
Little Caesars Pizza - Prescott
Bill’s Pizza – Prescott
Pizza Hut – Prescott Valley
Papa Murphy’s – Prescott Valley
For more information about MATFORCE, please visit matforce.org.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: