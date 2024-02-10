Obituary: Curtis Roy Stewart

Curtis Roy Stewart

Curtis Roy Stewart, 62, of Cottonwood, Arizona, went to heaven on Nov. 28, 2023. He was a loving brother, full of laughter, loved people and was a jokester.



Family members who preceded him in death are his mother, father and sister.





His surviving family members are Chuck Stewart of Troy, AL, Cecil and Julie Stewart of Fargo, ND, Cheryl Clement of Phoenix, AZ, and Calvin and Trina Stewart of Cottonwood, AZ.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Feb. 18 at 12:30 p.m. at the Cottonwood Community Clubhouse, 805 N. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ. The service is open to the public.



Information provided by the family.