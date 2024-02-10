OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Mathews, Kurot pick up packets to seek election Clarkdale gazebo will survive Diner supports waitress with cancer battle If you see something, say something: CVMO sees rise in fentanyl abuse After months near Jerome, mountain lion euthanized Supervisor Michaels not injured in car accident Governor opens Rockin’ River Ranch State Park in pouring rain Whitmer now Cottonwood's acting city manager Verde Valley cold case solved with help from genetics students Legislative update, fiber internet franchise agreement up for Yavapai Supervisors review

Subscribe Now
Sat, Feb. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Curtis Roy Stewart

Curtis Roy Stewart

Curtis Roy Stewart

Originally Published: February 10, 2024 10:26 a.m.

Curtis Roy Stewart

Curtis Roy Stewart, 62, of Cottonwood, Arizona, went to heaven on Nov. 28, 2023. He was a loving brother, full of laughter, loved people and was a jokester.

Family members who preceded him in death are his mother, father and sister.

His surviving family members are Chuck Stewart of Troy, AL, Cecil and Julie Stewart of Fargo, ND, Cheryl Clement of Phoenix, AZ, and Calvin and Trina Stewart of Cottonwood, AZ.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Feb. 18 at 12:30 p.m. at the Cottonwood Community Clubhouse, 805 N. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ. The service is open to the public.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News