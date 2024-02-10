Obituary: Michael Trcic

Michael Trcic

Michael Trcic, 63, of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he met his wife of 37 years, Christine, and they moved to Los Angeles where he honed his passion for the arts into an award-winning makeup effects and creature design career, bringing to life amazing characters and monsters in films like Jurassic Park, Terminator 2, Day of the Dead, Glory, and many more.





Mike moved to Sedona in 1991 where he and his wife raised two children. He loved cooking a good steak, watching classic monster movies, and recreational outdoor activities with his family. Mike was known around the world for his paleo art, and later in his career, he used his talents to tell many long forgotten stories of the old west and indigenous peoples with his figurative bronze sculptures that are on display at Mountain Trails Gallery in Tlaquepaque in Sedona.





He is survived by his wife, Christine; son, Colton; and daughter, Collier, who carry on his legacy of creativity and passion for the arts.





Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

