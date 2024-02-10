Obituary: Ronald Meyer Nichols

Ronald Meyer Nichols

1932 - 2023

Ronald Meyer Nichols, 91, formerly of Cottonwood, Arizona, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, peacefully passed away on Dec. 22, 2023, in Conroe, Texas, at the age of 91.



Born April 28, 1932 in Wellington, Kansas, Ron was the son of Virgil and Margaret Nichols, and older brother to Judy. He attended Wellington Junior and Senior High School and graduated with the Class of 1950.



During his high school years, Ron courted the love of his life, Jean Davidson. Their love story spanned an incredible 71 years, beginning with their wedding on June 21, 1952.

After Ron’s graduation from college, he enlisted in the Air Force, and trained as a pilot. He was stationed in several locations, including Georgia and Kansas. He and Jean made several lifelong friends while in the service.



In 1957, Ron and Jean returned to Wellington, and joined his parents in the family business. Nichols Electric was established in 1926, and was known for its exceptional service, offering Frigidaire appliances, Zenith electronics and Lennox heating/air conditioning to the community. No matter the day or time, Ron was always available to ensure that people were safe and comfortable from electrical or heating and air conditioning issues.



Ron and Jean enjoyed the outdoors and could often be seen out at Wellington Lake boating and camping. They also liked to get away to ski or travel with close friends whenever they could. Ron was always designing and making some pet project, one of which involved converting an old school bus to a camper.



Ron was involved in several leadership positions within the local Wellington area including Elks club, Rotary club, Chisholm Trail Museum, and the Presbyterian church.



After 64 years in business, Ron and Jean made the decision to close Nichols Electric in 1990 to follow their shared passion of camping and travel.



The couple sold their home and embarked on a 17-year journey as full-time RVers, traversing the country, creating cherished memories, and forging enduring friendships.



Their adventures took them to the far reaches of the western United States, Alaska, Canada, and New Brunswick. During most summers, they enjoyed being campground hosts at Lightner Creek Campground in Durango, Colorado, where they had the opportunity to spend time with their daughter Cindy, and her family. Eventually, they settled in Cottonwood, Arizona, just south of the beautiful Sedona region.



In 2020, they moved to Conroe, Texas to be close to their son David and his family.



Ron was a wonderful husband, father and friend, who made sure that everyone was always safe, taken care of and loved. He instilled in his children the importance of hard work, love for family, adventure in the outdoors, and community involvement. Ron’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of his family and friends, a testament to a life well-lived, filled with commitment, love, adventure, and values that truly matter.



Ron is reunited in eternal peace with his wife Jean, parents Virgil and Margaret, and daughter, Vicky D. Nichols.





He is survived by his sister Judy Davis and spouse Larry, daughter Cindy Scholfield, son David Nichols and spouse Robin, grandchildren Allison Nichols and spouse Andrew Corrigan, Candice Nichols, Dustin Scholfield, Tyler Scholfield and spouse Katie, and great-grandchild Elyse Scholfield.



A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Wellington, Kansas.