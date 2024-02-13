OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
2 dead in hiking-related falls in Sedona Coconino NF updates Fossil Creek permit process Verde Valley Teen Maze teaches consequences Quick stop at residential Clarkdale fire NEED TO KNOW Mathews, Kurot pick up packets to seek election Clarkdale gazebo will survive Diner supports waitress with cancer battle If you see something, say something: CVMO sees rise in fentanyl abuse After months near Jerome, mountain lion euthanized

Subscribe Now
Tue, Feb. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Wreck of ship that sank in 1940 found in Lake Superior

This image provided by the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society shows the wreck of the bulk carrier Arlington, a merchant ship loaded with wheat that sank in Lake Superior during a storm on May 1, 1940. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced Monday with shipwreck researcher Dan Fountain that the Arlington’s wreck has been discovered in about 650 feet of water some 35 miles north of Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula. The ship’s crew survived the 1940 sinking but the Arlington’s captain went down with his ship. (Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society via AP)

This image provided by the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society shows the wreck of the bulk carrier Arlington, a merchant ship loaded with wheat that sank in Lake Superior during a storm on May 1, 1940. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced Monday with shipwreck researcher Dan Fountain that the Arlington’s wreck has been discovered in about 650 feet of water some 35 miles north of Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula. The ship’s crew survived the 1940 sinking but the Arlington’s captain went down with his ship. (Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society via AP)

Originally Published: February 13, 2024 4:40 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News