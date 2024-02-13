Wreck of ship that sank in 1940 found in Lake Superior
This image provided by the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society shows the wreck of the bulk carrier Arlington, a merchant ship loaded with wheat that sank in Lake Superior during a storm on May 1, 1940. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced Monday with shipwreck researcher Dan Fountain that the Arlington’s wreck has been discovered in about 650 feet of water some 35 miles north of Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula. The ship’s crew survived the 1940 sinking but the Arlington’s captain went down with his ship. (Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society via AP)