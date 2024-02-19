OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week Free tax help in Cottonwood Thunder Valley Rally running out of gas Mingus book policy gets first reading NEED TO KNOW Presidents’ Day weekend brings lots of sun Main Street standoff leads to DV arrest Dragging chains may be cause of fire along SR 260 2 dead in hiking-related falls in Sedona Coconino NF updates Fossil Creek permit process

Subscribe Now
Mon, Feb. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Long after tragic mysteries are solved, families of Native American victims are kept in the dark

This Feb. 6, 2024, image provided by the Navajo Nation Police Department shows a missing persons flyer with details about Philbert Shorty. The Navajo man's family had searched for him for more than two years not knowing that authorities had secured a confession in October 2021 that he had been killed weeks before being reported missing. Many Native American families remain frustrated by communication gaps with law enforcement agencies amid continued high rates of disappearances and slayings in Indian Country. (Navajo Nation Police Department via AP)

This Feb. 6, 2024, image provided by the Navajo Nation Police Department shows a missing persons flyer with details about Philbert Shorty. The Navajo man's family had searched for him for more than two years not knowing that authorities had secured a confession in October 2021 that he had been killed weeks before being reported missing. Many Native American families remain frustrated by communication gaps with law enforcement agencies amid continued high rates of disappearances and slayings in Indian Country. (Navajo Nation Police Department via AP)

By SCOTT SONNER, Associated Press
Originally Published: February 19, 2024 9:46 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News