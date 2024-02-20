Moonlight Becomes Youth

Cottonwood Public Library shared photos from its Feb. 2-3 Night Hike, which educated eight youths on outdoor adventure and safety. As part of the library’s Get Out program, the two-hour event had indoor and outdoor elements. Adventure Outdoors USA shared practical tips, from trail safety to hiking at night, “empowering kids with the confidence to explore the outdoors safely.” The eight ‘tweens and teens, along with two adults hiked by moonlight with two experienced guides. The program was funded by a grant from the Arizona Center for Rural Health through the American Library Association.