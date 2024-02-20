OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Cottonwood’s 10-year plan needs you Clarkdale road project to improve South Broadway ‘Really necessary’: Council wants more ways to entice homebuilders Some fair weather, some rain in this week’s forecast Camp Verde Council set to meet for back-to-back meetings Wednesday Ex-employees Gesell, Douglass on council agenda Prescott releases settlement agreement with former city manager NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week Free tax help in Cottonwood Thunder Valley Rally running out of gas

Subscribe Now
Tue, Feb. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Sedona’s K9 Sam gets protective vest

The Sedona Police Department’s K9 Sam will receive a bullet and stab protective vest. (Sedona Police Department)

The Sedona Police Department’s K9 Sam will receive a bullet and stab protective vest. (Sedona Police Department)

Originally Published: February 20, 2024 8:14 a.m.

SEDONA — The Sedona Police Department’s K9 Sam is getting a bullet- and stab-protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted and NIJ certified.

K9 Sam’s will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Hobbs, Des Moines, IA - EOW 12-12-23.” Delivery is expected within eight to 1 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,472 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Each vest has a value of $1,800 and weighs an average of 4-5 lb.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events and accepts donations at VIK9s.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News