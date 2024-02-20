Sedona’s K9 Sam gets protective vest

SEDONA — The Sedona Police Department’s K9 Sam is getting a bullet- and stab-protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted and NIJ certified.

K9 Sam’s will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Hobbs, Des Moines, IA - EOW 12-12-23.” Delivery is expected within eight to 1 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,472 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.



There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Each vest has a value of $1,800 and weighs an average of 4-5 lb.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events and accepts donations at VIK9s.org.