Celebrate Sedona rescheduled for Feb. 25

Join Sedona Arts Center (SAC) at Celebrate Sedona, Sunday, Feb. 25, from 1-3 p.m. The event features artist demonstrations, food, wine, beer and Blues music by the Tommy Dukes Band. The event, sponsored by the City of Sedona, was originally scheduled for Feb. 7 but was postponed due to inclement weather. It will now open SAC’s Vision & Sound Symposium starting at 5 p.m.

“Our February Celebrate Sedona is an event not-to-be-missed,” said Julie Richard, CEO of Sedona Arts Center. “It is programmed especially for Vision & Sound: An African American Experience and it opens the Vision & Sound Symposium.”

In addition to music, attendees can peruse and purchase one-of-a-kind ceramics made by SAC’s talented students and faculty and explore the Gallery Shop featuring the largest selection of artwork by local artists in Sedona. They can also view the Vision & Sound exhibition and stay for the symposium.

Vision & Sound is an immersive arts program that broadens the understanding and appreciation of Black artists, musicians and scholars. The exhibition and related events amplify Black voices and provide an opportunity for expansive thinking about Arizona’s Black artists and their achievements. The symposium is the culmination of Vision & Sound. Held Feb. 25-26 at Sedona Arts Center, it explores race, arts and understanding and features an inspiring and thought-provoking keynote, workshops, artist talks, performances and reflections. The event is presented in partnership with Arizona State University Center for the Study of Race & Democracy.

A panel discussion featuring Vision & Sound artists is scheduled at 5 p.m. on Sunday followed by a reception from 6-7 p.m. A full day of engaging and interactive programming resumes on Monday and includes keynote speaker Chip Thomas presenting “The Intersection of Art & Medicine” at 9:30 a.m.” Before pursuing a full-time career as a public artist, Thomas spent more than 30 years as a doctor on the Navajo reservation. There, he coordinated the Painted Desert Project – a large-scale public art initiative of arresting black and white images pasted onto the sides of abandoned buildings and roadside stands. During the pandemic, the photo murals communicated critical health messages across the Navajo Nation, advocating for community health and well-being in an area disproportionately affected by COVID-19, uranium mining and health issues. The project has received world-wide attention.

Vision & Sound: An African American Experience features multiple events in Sedona, Goodyear and Peoria through March. All events are free. For more information or to pre-register for the symposium, visit VisionAndSound.org.

The mission of Sedona Arts Center is to connect, enrich, educate and lead through the inspiring power of the arts and creative discovery. As one of Northern Arizona’s oldest 501(c) 3 nonprofit organizations it continues to be a gathering place where artists and the community can assemble and celebrate all that Sedona has to offer. To learn more, visit sedonartscenter.org or call 928-282-3809.