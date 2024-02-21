Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center schedule

'CATCH A WAVE' ~ Music of The Beach Boys

Presented by: Glenn Henry Entertainment

Friday, March 1st ~ 7 p.m.

$25/$27

Fun, Sun, and Surf sets the backdrop for this recreation of the 1960’s Beach Boys with 'Catch A Wave' featuring vocal harmony beyond belief! Having traveled to over 33 countries and 29 states, this show captures “spot on” that unique California harmonic surf-pop sound so recognizable around the world. From Los Angeles/Orange County California, this act was personally selected to perform for Brian Wilson, The Beach Boys, their families, and friends for the California Beach Boys state landmark dedication in 2005 with a huge thumbs up from Brian Wilson himself! This is one not to miss currently headlining Disneyland, Casino showrooms, and theaters across the United States.

Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center

117 E. Gurley St., Prescott

Box Office Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

928-777-1370

Prescottelkstheatre.org