EVAA announces Jackie Fagan as Artist of the Month

El Valle Artist’s Association Artist of the Month for February is Jackie Fagan for her painting ‘Multi-Colored Molly’.

Jackie fell in love with painting at five years old when she got to paint for the first time in Kindergarten class, and it has continued to be a passion of hers. Her love of the outdoors, vacation spots, and animals are what has inspired most of her artwork.

Jackie Fagan was born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana. Her weekends were spent on her Grandparents farms, her summers at the lake. She has traveled and lived all around the U.S.

She studied fine art for four years at Arsenal Technical High School where she earned a Fine and Practical Arts Diploma. Her mentors at the time were Jane Wendt, and Ima Carter, two artist friends of the family who encouraged her often. She got her degree from the University of Indianapolis in Science. After school she became the cover illustrator for Flair, The McGuire Officers’ Wives Club Magazine.

Her training since school has consisted of workshops, and classes. Her most recent training has been with Beverly Mathis in watercolor, and Ronald Mack in oils. These are the two mediums that Jackie best likes to work in. She states, “that switching between the two can be challenging, but great fun. After all, if something isn’t fun, why do it”.

Jackie is a member of the Watercolor Society of Indiana, and the Southside Art League, in Greenwood Indiana. She has won awards in their art competitions, along with the City of Greenwood Arts competitions, and at the Indiana State Fair. She has had pieces accepted in the Will Vawter juried show in Greenfield, Indiana, and the Indiana Heritage Arts Exhibition and Sale in Brown County, Indiana.

Since moving to Arizona in 2022 she has joined the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society in Sedona, and the El Valle Artist’s Association in Cottonwood. She recently had two paintings juried into the Arizona State Fair.

The Artist of the Month’s art is exhibited at the Cottonwood Library, where EVAA has an ongoing exhibit. EVAA artists can now display their art for sale in the cases at the library. Please stop by to view the artwork.

El Valle Artists Association (EVAA) holds its monthly meeting every second Thursday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Mountain View United Methodist Church, 901 S. 12th Street (between 89A and Fir), Cottonwood. If you are an artist or interested in the arts, please come to our meetings. The meeting includes a short business session, selection of Artist of the Month and an art demonstration, along with time to enjoy the fun people in the organization.

For more information about El Valle Artists Association please visit ElValleArtists.org.