First Spirit School and Scooter’s 82nd Birthday Bash with Sugar Moon at Main Stage this week

Thursday, Feb. 22 our First Spirit School is in session at Main Stage with Jesse Petterson. For $10 per person, Spirit School is an exciting way to experience spirit tastings and earn an education. This month is featuring Woodford Reserve. Woodford Reserve is a brand of premium small batch Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey produced in Woodford County, Kentucky, 7 p.m., 21+

Saturday, Feb. 24 is Scooter’s 82nd Birthday Bash with Sugar Moon. We will be celebrating a very special birthday for Scooter. Sugar Moon is a dynamic female band, playing decades of danceable hits crowds love to sing, dance and sometimes even play along to! So come down and enjoy with us! 21+

Mondays and Fridays feature karaoke with hostess Tay at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Main Stage hosts ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7:00 pm, with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Every 2nd Thursday of the month is Trivia, starts at 7:30 p.m. Just $5 per person, Winning team gets the pot and bragging rights.





Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.