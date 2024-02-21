'Henry Mancini's 100th Birthday Celebration' Feb. 25 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the ‘Henry Mancini’s 100th Birthday Celebration’ on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center.

Get ready for a dazzling celebration at the Sedona International Film Festival as we honor the 100th birthday of the legendary, multi-Academy Award-winning composer extraordinaire, Henry Mancini.

Here to help us celebrate Mancini’s music in the movies are his multi-Grammy-nominated daughter — singer Monica Mancini — and eight-time Grammy and Emmy-winning producer, musician, and author, Gregg Field.

This special multi-media show will include musical performances by Ms. Mancini of many of her father’s Academy Award-winning songs from films including, ‘Moon River’, ‘Days of Wine and Roses’, and ‘Victoria, Victoria’; accompanied by the 2019 Grammy Award-winning, and Henry Mancini session pianist, Randy Waldman.

Ms. Mancini will share intimate and captivating stories of growing up and working with the Hollywood icon and the special evening will also include exclusive clips from many of Mancini’s classic films.

Monica Mancini, a double-Grammy nominated recording artist and concert performer, has carved out an impressive career, appearing with major symphony orchestras worldwide including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the New York Pops, the Boston Pops, the Chicago Symphony, the BBC Concert Orchestra and the Czech National Symphony and has been a featured performer at Carnegie Hall, The Royal Albert Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, Disney Hall, The Apollo Theater and Tanglewood. She has recorded on countless film scores and recordings with giants Placido Domingo, Quincy Jones, Dolly Parton and Michael Jackson.

Eight-time Grammy and 2018 Emmy recipient, including Latin Grammy ‘Producer of the Year’, Gregg Field is one of the most musically diverse and highly sought-after producers, musicians, and educators in music. World-class musicians and singers alike — a veritable who’s who of music Including Frank Sinatra, Michael Buble, Placido Domingo, Lizzo, Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Philharmonic, Pharrell Williams, Josh Groban, Herbie Hancock, Garth Brooks, Ray Charles, John Williams, Alejandro Sanz, Stevie Wonder, John Williams, Barbara Streisand, Alejandro Fernandez, Gloria Estefan, Christina Aguliera, and Quincy Jones — are among his many noted musical collaborators.

Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime celebration of Henry Mancini's centennial birthday!

This special celebration of Henry Mancini is sponsored by Lydia Delventhal.

‘Henry Mancini’s 100th Birthday Celebration’ will take the stage at the Sedona Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.