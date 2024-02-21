International Sculpture Center looks for nominations for 2024 Student Award candidates

Each year the International Sculpture Center presents an award competition to its member colleges and universities as a means of supporting, encouraging, and recognizing the work of young sculptors, their supporting schools’ faculty and art program. The Student Award winners will have their work featured in the 2025 January and February issue of Sculpture magazine, have the opportunity to be a part of a recipient group exhibition, and will receive a free one-year membership.

To nominate students for this competition, the nominees’ university must first be an ISC University level member. University Membership costs $275 for universities in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, or $295 for international universities, and includes a number of benefits. Students who are interested should talk to their professors about getting involved. To find out more about the program please visit Sculpture.Org/Page/StudentAwards or email StudentAwards@Sculpture.org

Deadlines:

Nominations Opened: Jan. 8

University Membership Registration: March 15

Online Student Nomination Form: April 2

Online Student Submission Form: April 16