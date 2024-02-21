Music in the Stacks Concert Series featuring Marty & Lil

Camp Verde Community Library’s next free Special Concert Series is Thursday, Feb. 22 from 5 - 6:30 p.m., featuring Marty & Lil.

Music in the Stacks Concert Series is a free monthly concert series, a spin-off of the popular Music in the Stacks concerts. On the 4th Thursday of the month, there will be a different local band or solo artist playing their music in the library's Fireside Room. This month's concert features Marty & Lil.

Husband and wife duo Marty & Lil hail from Western Canada and perform their own material. They are a Music in the Stacks fan favorite who are returning for another amazing concert.



Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 N Black Bridge Road just off Montezuma Castle Highway in Camp Verde. The library is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information about this or any other library program visit the library’s webpage at CampVerde.AZ.gov/CVCL or call 928-554-8380 during library open hours.