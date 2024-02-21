NAWS February meeting features art demo by Nita Marlette

NAWS (Northern Arizona Watercolor Society) welcomes guests to their Feb. 23 meeting at 9 a.m. The location has been temporarily changed to Village Park Baptist Church at 55 Canyon Diablo Rd. in the Village of Oak Creek. The February program features a demo by member Nita Marlette titled Creating Textures in Watermedia. Nita will share her experience in ways to visual texture in watercolor. She will show various materials she uses and the how to get the results you want.

Nita is a California native. Since moving to Camp Verde, southwestern architecture and Sedona’s rocky landscapes and creeks have become her favorite subjects to paint. Her latest interest is in creating illustrated journals and stories. Nita is a signature member of the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society of Sedona. She is also a member of El Valle Artists Association.