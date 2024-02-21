Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge
910 Main St., Clarkdale
928-639-0800
1012Lounge.com
Thurs 2/22 5pm Mark & Julia
Sat 2/24 2pm Well Dressed Wolves
Sun 2/25 2pm SoulShyne
Tues 2/27 5pm Still Willin’ Duo
D.A. Ranch Estate & Vineyards
1901 Dancing Apache Rd., Cornville
928-247-6868
daranch.com
Instagram @daranch_vineyards
Join us at D.A 1/Ranch for live music, estate wines, outdoor fun, and more 1/All ages are welcome and we’re pet friendly as well (leash please).
Tasting Room hours are 11am-6pm
Sat 2/24 - Jonathan Sherrill • 2-5pm
+Dellepiane food truck
Sun 2/25 - Dan Vega • 2-5pm
Fiddler on the Rock
Concert Series
The “HUB” at Posse Grounds
525-B Posse Ground Road, Sedona
tylercarsonmusic.com
Thursdays Feb. 15 - June 13, 6:45 - 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.
Live Weekly Concert Series. Featuring symphony solo violinist and multi-genre looper artist, Tyler Carson, Fiddler on the Rock. Tickets: $20 adults, $10 Kids over 8.
Oak Creek Brewing Co.
2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona
928-204-1300
OakCreekBrew.com
KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY 8-11pm PM
Fri 2/23 Rick Cucuzza (6-9pm)
Sat 2/24 The Fey (6-9pm)
Sun 2/25 Karl Jones
28 Karaoke by AllStar (8-11pm)
Sound Bites Grill
101 N. Hwy 89A, F29 Sedona
(928) 282 – 2713
SoundBitesGrill.com
Wed 2/21 6-9pm - Wineaux Wednesday with Patrick Ki ‘24
Thurs 2/22 6-9pm - Chill on the HIll with Robin Miller
Fri 2/23 6-9pm - An Evening with Jacqui Foreman
Sat 2/24 6-9pm - Michael Lucarelli Trio
Sun 2/25 6-9pm - Dave Len Scott - Jazzs & Juice
Vino Di Sedona
Wine Shop, Wine & Beer Bar, Tapas
2575 W SR 89A, West Sedona
928-554-4682
VinoDiSedona.com
Wed 2/21 - Rick Busbea, “Jukebox” Country & Rock - 5pm-8pm
Thurs 2/22 - Open Mic Night Hosted by Brad Hammer - 5pm-9pm
Fri 2/23 - Saith Duo, - 6pm-9pm
Sat 2/24 - Wine Tasting 3pm-5:30pm; The Tarantulas, Surf Rock - 6pm-9pm
Sun 2/25 - Rob MacMullen, Classic Acoustic - 5pm-8pm
Tues 2/27 - Sharon Silverstein, Inspirational Folk Music - 5pm-8pm
MUSICIANS
Alive n Kikin
Sat., 2/24, 5-8 pm, Private dinner event, Camp Verde
Christy Fisher
Fri 2/23, 7-9pm - Women in Music show - Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, Prescott
Sat 2/24, 5 - 8pm - The Decanter Tasting Room , Village of Oak Creek
Javelina Highway
Wed 2/21 – Pj’s Pub, 40 W. Cortez, Village Of Oak Creek - 7pm To 10pm
Sun 2/25 – Belfry, 791 N. Main St, Old Town Cottonwood – 2-5pm
Patrick Ki, Guitarist
(smooth pop & Latin jazz / PatrickKiMusic.com)
Wed 2/21, 6-9pm, Sound Bites Grill in Uptown Sedona
Thur 2/22, 6-9pm, at Enchantment Resort, Che Achi Restaurant & Lounge in Sedona
Tues 2/27, 4-7pm, Steakhouse89 in W. Sedona
Toucan Eddy
Sat 2/24 – Pj’s Pub, 40 W. Cortez, Village Of Oak Creek 7pm To 10pm