Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 2/22 5pm Mark & Julia

Sat 2/24 2pm Well Dressed Wolves

Sun 2/25 2pm SoulShyne

Tues 2/27 5pm Still Willin’ Duo

D.A. Ranch Estate & Vineyards

1901 Dancing Apache Rd., Cornville

928-247-6868

daranch.com

Instagram @daranch_vineyards

Join us at D.A 1/Ranch for live music, estate wines, outdoor fun, and more 1/All ages are welcome and we’re pet friendly as well (leash please).

Tasting Room hours are 11am-6pm

Sat 2/24 - Jonathan Sherrill • 2-5pm

+Dellepiane food truck

Sun 2/25 - Dan Vega • 2-5pm

Fiddler on the Rock

Concert Series

The “HUB” at Posse Grounds

525-B Posse Ground Road, Sedona

tylercarsonmusic.com

Thursdays Feb. 15 - June 13, 6:45 - 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.

Live Weekly Concert Series. Featuring symphony solo violinist and multi-genre looper artist, Tyler Carson, Fiddler on the Rock. Tickets: $20 adults, $10 Kids over 8.

Oak Creek Brewing Co.

2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona

928-204-1300

OakCreekBrew.com

KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY 8-11pm PM

Fri 2/23 Rick Cucuzza (6-9pm)

Sat 2/24 The Fey (6-9pm)

Sun 2/25 Karl Jones

28 Karaoke by AllStar (8-11pm)

Sound Bites Grill

101 N. Hwy 89A, F29 Sedona

(928) 282 – 2713

SoundBitesGrill.com

Wed 2/21 6-9pm - Wineaux Wednesday with Patrick Ki ‘24

Thurs 2/22 6-9pm - Chill on the HIll with Robin Miller

Fri 2/23 6-9pm - An Evening with Jacqui Foreman

Sat 2/24 6-9pm - Michael Lucarelli Trio

Sun 2/25 6-9pm - Dave Len Scott - Jazzs & Juice

Vino Di Sedona

Wine Shop, Wine & Beer Bar, Tapas

2575 W SR 89A, West Sedona

928-554-4682

VinoDiSedona.com

Wed 2/21 - Rick Busbea, “Jukebox” Country & Rock - 5pm-8pm

Thurs 2/22 - Open Mic Night Hosted by Brad Hammer - 5pm-9pm

Fri 2/23 - Saith Duo, - 6pm-9pm

Sat 2/24 - Wine Tasting 3pm-5:30pm; The Tarantulas, Surf Rock - 6pm-9pm

Sun 2/25 - Rob MacMullen, Classic Acoustic - 5pm-8pm

Tues 2/27 - Sharon Silverstein, Inspirational Folk Music - 5pm-8pm

MUSICIANS

Alive n Kikin

Sat., 2/24, 5-8 pm, Private dinner event, Camp Verde

Christy Fisher



Fri 2/23, 7-9pm - Women in Music show - Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, Prescott

Sat 2/24, 5 - 8pm - The Decanter Tasting Room , Village of Oak Creek

Javelina Highway

Wed 2/21 – Pj’s Pub, 40 W. Cortez, Village Of Oak Creek - 7pm To 10pm

Sun 2/25 – Belfry, 791 N. Main St, Old Town Cottonwood – 2-5pm

Patrick Ki, Guitarist

(smooth pop & Latin jazz / PatrickKiMusic.com)

Wed 2/21, 6-9pm, Sound Bites Grill in Uptown Sedona

Thur 2/22, 6-9pm, at Enchantment Resort, Che Achi Restaurant & Lounge in Sedona

Tues 2/27, 4-7pm, Steakhouse89 in W. Sedona

Toucan Eddy

Sat 2/24 – Pj’s Pub, 40 W. Cortez, Village Of Oak Creek 7pm To 10pm