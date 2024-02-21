Photographers Marie Tartar and Steve Eilenberg present 'Wonders of the Underwater World’

Join the Sedona Camera Club for two presentations by professional-level fine art photographers Marie Tartar and Steve Eilenberg. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26 at the Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Take a virtual dive into the ocean with Marie and Steve, who specialize in capturing the colors, behaviors and amazing life during their presentation ‘Wonders of the Underwater World’.

After a break, they will present ‘Eclipse 2024’. The total solar eclipse on April 8 in Texas will be their 4th total solar eclipse to photograph. They will discuss their techniques and lessons learned along the way.

Presentations are free to members. There is a $5 fee for guests. Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills. Visit SedonaCamera.Club to obtain more information about the club. Membership is $35/year.