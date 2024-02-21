Kudos logo

Photographers Marie Tartar and Steve Eilenberg present 'Wonders of the Underwater World’

Stowaways by Marie Tartar (Courtesy/ Sedona Camera Club)

Originally Published: February 21, 2024 1:37 p.m.
Join the Sedona Camera Club for two presentations by professional-level fine art photographers Marie Tartar and Steve Eilenberg. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26 at the Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Take a virtual dive into the ocean with Marie and Steve, who specialize in capturing the colors, behaviors and amazing life during their presentation ‘Wonders of the Underwater World’.

River of Sharks by Steve Eilenberg (Courtesy/ Sedona Camera Club)

After a break, they will present ‘Eclipse 2024’. The total solar eclipse on April 8 in Texas will be their 4th total solar eclipse to photograph. They will discuss their techniques and lessons learned along the way.

Presentations are free to members. There is a $5 fee for guests. Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills. Visit SedonaCamera.Club to obtain more information about the club. Membership is $35/year.