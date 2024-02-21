River of Dreams at Sedona Public Library in the Village on Feb. 23

Dr. Jay Craváth, a distinguished composer, writer, and scholar in the field of music and Indigenous studies, will be presenting ‘Rivers of Dreams: Songs and Stories of Arizona's Waterways’ at Sedona Public Library in the Village on Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. in the Javelina Room. This enlightening program, made possible by AZ Humanities, invites audiences on a journey through Arizona's diverse rivers – the Colorado, Gila, Salt, Verde, Hassayampa, and Santa Cruz.

Arizona's rivers, once lush green ribbons of life flowing through the desert landscape, have witnessed the ebb and flow of indigenous traders, immigrants, and settlers. The Hohokam's intricate canal systems, the Mohave's line villages along the Colorado, and the adventures along the Gila are just snippets of the rich history encapsulated by these waterways. Dr. Craváth, a Ph.D. holder in Humanities Education from ASU, will weave a captivating narrative, merging history, music, and imagery to delve into the stories of these vital resources. His presentation has been praised as "truly wonderful" by Kevin Fahey, Librarian at Casa Grande Public Library.

Dr. Craváth, a former music teacher and cultural director for the Colorado River Indian and Chemehuevi Tribes, brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to his presentations. With a recent album titled ‘Songs for Ancient Days,’ he crafts interactive discussions incorporating stories, musical performances, and illustrations. A recipient of the Arizona Humanities Public Scholar Award, Dr. Craváth has served as a scholar and speaker for two decades, contributing significantly to state educational and cultural organizations.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to explore the cultural tapestry of Arizona's waterways through the eyes of a seasoned storyteller. Join us for an afternoon of enchanting narratives, melodies, and visual exploration.

For more information please contact Tasha Spuches at TSpuches@SedonaLibrary.org.