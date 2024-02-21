SIFF hosts 'Grease' Sing-Along and after-party Feb. 28

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the ‘Grease Sing-Along’ on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center.

Have you ever been to a film musical and had the uncontrollable urge to burst into song? Ever wanted to know what it’s like to be a T-bird or a Pink Lady but never quite felt cool enough to pull it off? Well, now is your chance to don those pink jackets, grease up those quiffs and let your inhibitions go for an evening where you are the stars! Calling all T-Birds and Pink Ladies!

You’ll rule the school as we celebrate everyone’s favorite rock-n-roll movie musical at the ‘Grease Sing-Along’! Hop in the way back machine to 1958 at Rydell High. Enjoy the singing and dancing world of "Grease" — the most successful movie musical of all time.

We know that for all of you who’ve remained hopelessly devoted to Danny, Sandy, Rizzo and the whole Rydell High gang, Grease is the word! Your chills will be multiplyin’ and the mood electrifyin’ as we screen a Sing-Along version of ‘Grease’ that will help you belt out such hit tunes as ‘You’re the One That I Want,’ ‘Greased Lightning,’ ‘We Go Together,’ ‘Summer Loving,’ ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’, ‘Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee’ and many more at this fun-filled screening! The film remains an iconic, feel-good celebration!

Come dressed in your favorite 50’s attire: poodle skirts for the ladies, white tee-shirt and jeans

for the men — or whatever "Grease-inspired" ensemble you can muster up! Good company, song, laughter and fun — what better way to spend an evening? We promise a special event you will never forget!

Join special guest and honoree — director Randal Kleiser, who will be here in Sedona — for a fun-filled evening at our special "Grease Sing-Along" event!

Everyone is invited to the ‘Grease’ party and dance in the gym right after the show, sponsored by Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village

Tickets are $18. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.