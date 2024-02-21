SIFF presents 'Chicago LIVE 2024' Concert Film premiere Feb. 26

In honor of the significant role the band Chicago has played in the festival’s 30-year history, the Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the world premiere of 'Chicago Live 2024' — the concert film — on Monday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center.

Chicago’s lead trumpet player — and founding member — Lee Loughnane (who lives in Sedona) will join Peter Curtis Pardini, the film’s director, to present the concert film and host a post-film Q&A.

Beginning with 'Introduction' — the first song from their film album — 'Chicago Live 2024' takes you on a journey through the rock band with horns’ nearly six-decade musical catalogue. Featuring two hours of their greatest hits, including 'Saturday in the Park', 'You’re the Inspiration', 'Call on Me', '25 or 6 to 4' and many, many more). This concert film is a rock lover’s dream!

Chicago is an American rock band formed in 1967 in Chicago. They have recorded 38 albums, sold over 100,000,000 records and are one of the longest-running and best-selling music groups of all time.

"We are honored to be the world premiere of this film,” said festival director Patrick Schweiss. “Our 2016 screening of the documentary ‘Now More Than Ever: The History of Chicago’ was one of the most instrumental film submissions in the festival's thirty-year history. And their LIVE performance here that year was certainly the biggest, most talked about event here ever! It was natural to feature this concert film because of how important Chicago has been to our festival."

'Chicago Live 2024' is sponsored by Lydia Delventhal.

'Chicago Live 2024' the concert film will premiere at the Sedona Performing Arts Center on Monday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.