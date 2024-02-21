SIFF presents ‘Lucie Arnaz Live!’ on March 2

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present welcome Lucie Arnaz to its 30th Anniversary celebration on Saturday, March 2 when she performs her one-woman cabaret show ‘I Got the Job! Songs from My Musical Past’ at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. Showtime is 7 p.m.

Lucie Arnaz began her long show business career in a recurring role on The Lucy Show opposite her mother, Lucille Ball. She starred in her own television series (The Lucie Arnaz Show), co-starred in the 1980 film ‘The Jazz Singer’ and appeared in several made-for-television movies. Her Broadway credits include They’re Playing Our Song, Lost in Yonkers and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and among her numerous accolades are a Golden Globe nomination, a Theatre World Award, and Chicago’s famed Sarah Siddons Award.

‘I Got the Job! Songs from My Musical Past’ — by musical director Ron Abel — celebrates a life on stage. Arnaz offers anecdotes and fond memories about her costars, directors, and musical collaborators in between iconic songs and hidden treasures from some of Broadway’s greatest shows and a look at the backstage magic it takes to create them.

For nearly three decades, Arnaz has toured her critically acclaimed nightclub acts throughout the United States and Europe, making stops in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Reno, Miami, Feinstein’s at the Regency, 54 Below, Birdland Jazz and the Café Carlyle in New York to name a few. She has performed the opening number on The Academy Awards and at the White House.

This special film festival performance is sponsored in loving memory of Laurel Boardman.

Tickets are $18. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visitSedonaFilmFestival.org.