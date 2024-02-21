SIFF presents ‘The Watters’ free closing night concert March 3

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a free concert to celebrate its 30-year anniversary as its way of saying “thank you” to supporters, audience members and sponsors — and the entire Sedona community — for its support for three decades!

Sedona natives Daniel and Jenna Watters will be returning from Austin, Texas with their band ‘The Watters’ to perform this free closing night concert as the finale to the 30th Anniversary Festival at 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center on Sunday, March 3.

The Watters are a seven-piece “Americana/Soul” band that is reminiscent of Chicago, Fleetwood Mac, and Tedeschi Trucks Band. This will be The Watters first return to Sedona with the full band since 2018 with the band on the brink of releasing their fifth album ‘Duality.’ Though the new album will be officially released to the public on April 11, attendees of this concert event will have exclusive access to hear new songs at the performance.



Daniel and Jenna have been performing together since 2005 when they first sang together at the Sedona Cultural Park for their graduation from Sedona Red Rock High School. They performed all around Northern Arizona as The Oak Creek Band from 2009-2014 and became The Watters in 2015 when they moved to Austin. Since then, they have become one of Austin’s staple bands and won grand prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest in 2021 for their song “Deja Vu.”



Get your free tickets to this extraordinary concert event today! Available on a first-come, first-served basis. And be ready to celebrate three decades of the Sedona International Film Festival and our community!

This free closing night concert is sponsored by Susan Valletta and Eddie Washkin, Jr. and Sheri Young.

‘The Watters’ will take the stage at the Sedona Performing Arts Center on Sunday, March 3 at 7 p.m. All tickets are free of charge. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.