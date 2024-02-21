The TEN Tenors harmonize on their greatest hits

Ten handsome and charming Aussies are again headed to Prescott, bringing their soaring, roof-raising vocals and polished stage presence along for the ride. As a highly anticipated follow-up to their February 2022 performance, The TEN Tenors will again grace the stage at Yavapai College’s Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., an early stop on their ‘Greatest Hits Live’ global tour.

Celebrating their 28-year history, this tour promises to be a musical extravaganza featuring the most cherished and requested songs spanning multiple genres, including opera, pop, and rock. Known for their dynamic performances and Broadway-style choreography, The TEN Tenors have become synonymous with delivering unforgettable renditions of some of the greatest songs of all time. The ‘Greatest Hits Live’ tour showcases fan favorites such as ‘Amigos Para Siempre,’ ‘Aranjuez,’ “Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Bring Him Home,’ ‘Granada,’ ‘Nessun Dorma,’ and ‘Wichita Lineman.’

Another hallmark of The Tenors' performances is their ability to create entertaining musical medleys, seamlessly blending up to 24 songs for a jaw-dropping romp through a spectacular catalog of big hits. Audiences can expect an immersive experience that transcends musical boundaries, leaving them spellbound by the group’s vocal prowess and showmanship.

“There's a special energy that comes with performing our greatest hits. It’s a celebration of the incredible journey we've had over the past 28 years, and we can't wait to share these timeless songs with our fans in Australia and around the world,” expresses Michael Edwards, tenor and Touring Music Director for the group.

The TEN Tenors have earned a reputation as one of the hardest-working touring acts globally. Since their inception in 1995, they have passionately toured across Australia and beyond, captivating audiences with their unique and versatile show. After first touring Australia in 1997, they expanded their reach to Europe in 2001, thrilling audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Now with a global presence and 95 million fans, The TEN Tenors have enchanted audiences in 34 countries, solidifying their status as musical maestros.

Remaining tickets for The TEN Tenors start at $49. The Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center Ticket Office is located on Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, and open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and one hour prior to performances. For reservations or more information, please call 928-776-2000 or visit YCPAC.com.