YCSO issues alert for arrival of level-2 sex offender

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the following sex-offender notification Feb. 20, 2024, in accordance with the requirements of ARS 13-3825, the Community Notification on Sex Offenders Law.

Jason Boyd, 42, is a level 2 (intermediate risk) sex offender who will be living in the Verde Village near Cottonwood on East Western Drive. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

April 16, 2014, in Maricopa County, the then-32-old offender was convicted of two counts of attempted sexual assault and one count of kidnapping. Boyd was sentenced to three years in the Arizona Department of Corrections and lifetime probation. The victim was a 31-year-old female, known to the offender.

Flyers are being distributed to the immediate neighborhood in the area of his intended residence. It is the responsibility of the chief law enforcement officer having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community. Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact or released from the county jail back into the community.

The notification describes Boyd as white, 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and with a dozen tattoos.

“This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is the Sheriff’s Office belief that an informed community is a safer community,” it states. “CITIZEN ABUSES OF THIS INFORMATION TO THREATEN, INTIMIDATE, OR HARASS SEX OFFENDERS WILL NOT BE TOLERATED.”

The YCSO would like to remind the public of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification program available at www.ycsoaz.gov. This registry will allow anyone to enter a local address which will result in a list of sex offenders registered in Yavapai County living within a one mile radius of the entered address. The registry will also provide information about particular sex offenders registered in Yavapai County.

The YCSO Crime Prevention Unit may be reached at 928-771-7441 and is available to help you join or start a neighborhood watch program as well as provide you with useful information on personal safety. If you have information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.