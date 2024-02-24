Obituary: Alfred (Al) Crownoble

Alfred (Al) Crownoble

1957 - 2024

Alfred (Al) Crownoble, son of Arlo and Shirley Crownoble, was born on Feb. 25, 1957 in Franklin, Pennsylvania. He went to his heavenly home on Jan. 18, 2024.





The year 1957 was a fitting beginning, considering his love for old cars.



Al grew up in San Diego and enjoyed boating with his family. He connected with Christ as a teenager through the testimony of a Navy Chaplain, who lived across the street.





Al married Franci Milligan on Oct. 7, 1977, and they shared 46 years of memorable married life together

As a father and grandfather, Al was faithful and fruitful in showing love and guidance to his family. He leaves behind four children, Adam (Rachel) of Conroe, TX, Aaron (Karen) of Rimrock, AZ and Addison and Allison of Cottonwood, AZ. He was also blessed with four grandchildren.





Al and Franci moved to Cottonwood, Arizona from California in 1991.



They owned Arizona Sign Company and designed and produced vehicle lettering, banners, and signs for commercial buildings.





For the last 24 years, Al owned and operated AMFLO Co., which tests backflow assemblies on the water lines of commercial and residential properties. Al enjoyed the work so the business grew greatly under his leadership. He appreciated his customers and enjoyed chatting with those who wanted to chat. Upon Al’s passing, his son Addison, who is certified, has taken over the business.



Al believed wholeheartedly in Jesus. He was deeply concerned about the current state of the country and the rampant confusion.





Goodbye, Al. This is not a forever farewell, but we part company for a little while. Until we reunite on the other side, we will miss your gentle voice, keen sense of humor, kindness, consolation and kindred spirit. The resurrection is real.





Everyone is invited to a memorial for Al on Friday, March 15, at 11:00 a.m., in Sedona at Aletheia Church, located at 1090 W. State Route 89A. In lieu of flowers, make any contributions to SOM International, P.O. Box 101, Clarkdale, AZ 86324.



Information provided by the family.