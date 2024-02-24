Obituary: Donna Kay Alaura

Donna Kay Alaura

1943 - 2024

Donna Kay Alaura, 80, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 23, 2024. Born on Dec. 13, 1943, in Elgin, Illinois, Donna was the daughter of the late Vivian and Hubert Brown.





Donna was a well-loved and truly missed individual who will be remembered for her kind words, honesty, intelligence and confidence. She had a remarkable personality that left a lasting impression on those who knew her.





Donna attended Carl Hayden High School, where she received her education.





Donna is survived by her loving children, Gregory Alan Alaura and Kelly Lynn Bunton and a sister Betty Sue Fraze. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry Alan Alaura. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no memorial services held. Please join us in remembering and celebrating Donna’s life. She will forever hold a place in our hearts.

Condolences and favorite memories may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com .



Information provided by the funeral home.