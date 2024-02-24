Obituary: Joyce Ann Ramsey

Joyce Ann Ramsey

1945 - 2024

Joyce Ann Ramsey, 78, of Wichita, Kansas, died Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.



She was born on May 28, 1945 in Central City, Kentucky, the daughter of Jesse and Christine Evans Ortkiese. Joyce graduated from Drakesboro High School in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. She married Charles Wayne Ramsey on March 31, 1979 in Harrisburg, Illinois.

After being married they lived in Illinois, Indiana, Colorado, New Mexico and Kentucky before moving to Fountain Hills, Arizona in 2005 where they lived until 2013 and then moved to Cornville, Arizona, and lived there until September 2022 when they moved to Wichita to be closer to their son.





Joyce had worked in various office positions, retiring as the receptionist and teller from the Biltmore Bank of Arizona. Through the years Joyce and Charlie were very active member in the Church of Christ wherever they lived. Church was a very important part of their life. In Wichita, they attended Riverlawn Christian Church.





Survivors include her husband Charlie of the home; son Todd Ramsey of Wichita; step-son Scott Ramsey and wife Lisa of San Antonio, Texas; brother Don Ortkiese and wife Pat of Central City, Ky; sister Helen Ruch of Coco, Florida; and niece Cindy Emerson and husband Rick of Bowling Green, Ky.; along with several other nieces and nephews.



No services are planned at this time.



Arrangements are by Affordable Cremations Plus of Wichita, Kansas.



Information provided by the funeral home.