Prescribed fires planned on Verde Ranger District 2 suspected DUIs at the same scene on SR 260 New Yavapai County PSPRS policy reports unfunded pension liability of $43.5M Camp Verde Council meeting ends in executive session Council meets about former chief, manager Cottonwood Council approves 2 unusual subdivisions Marshal’s Office introduces emergency alert program Vaping alarms VACTE kids New Cornville cell tower meeting Tuesday Watch for I-17 lane closures starting today

2 suspected DUIs at the same scene on SR 260

Originally Published: February 27, 2024 12:30 a.m.

COTTONWOOD - Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a suspected impaired driver suffered serious injuries when his speeding vehicle left the road and went down a steep embankment. Meanwhile, a second DUI suspect was also arrested when he attempted to pass emergency crews, including a helicopter, at the scene.

A deputy noticed a car being driven erratically on Main Street in Cottonwood about 2 a.m. Feb. 24. The vehicle was speeding and crossed the centerline several times, according to the report. As it turned onto State Route 260, the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the driver turned off all lights and accelerated up to 100 mph.

Just a few seconds later, the car failed to negotiate a turn, slid off the road and down a 200-foot slope. The driver, a 22-year-old Cottonwood man, was ejected about halfway down the embankment and suffered serious injuries, including a possible neck fracture. Deputies called for a helicopter to transport the man to Flagstaff Medical Center.

As medical personnel were taking the victim to the aircraft, which had landed in the middle of the now-closed highway, deputies and a Sedona Police officer assisting with traffic control saw a vehicle attempting to pass all emergency vehicles and the running helicopter by driving on the shoulder. They were able to stop the car, and arrested the driver, a 51-year-old Camp Verde man, on suspicion of DUI.

Information provided by YCSO.

