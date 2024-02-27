Obituary: George 'Ric' Parks

George 'Ric' Parks

1923 - 2024

George Ricardo "Ric" Parks was born in Clarinda, Iowa, to George Edward Parks and Ethel Irene Young on Oct. 11, 1923. He passed away on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Cottonwood, Arizona.

George married Fawn Ellen Bendorf on Nov. 9, 1943, and together they lived in Canada, the United States, Venezuela and Panama. Along the way they had 10 children, 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

George served as a pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force and the United States Army Air Corps/Air Force for 24 years. He also worked for the Social Security Administration for 19 years. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church and a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and a member of the National Rifle Association.

He was a loving father and husband, and he dearly loved his Holy Faith, his family, and his country.

George was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Fawn, and he had many friends who will miss him dearly. He is survived by three sons, three daughters, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

George is resting peacefully with the Lord our God.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m., at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. A Holy Catholic Mass will be held on Thursday, Feb. 29, 11 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the House of Ruth, 1198 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, AZ 86326.