OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Prescribed fires planned on Verde Ranger District 2 suspected DUIs at the same scene on SR 260 New Yavapai County PSPRS policy reports unfunded pension liability of $43.5M Camp Verde Council meeting ends in executive session Council meets about former chief, manager Cottonwood Council approves 2 unusual subdivisions Marshal’s Office introduces emergency alert program Vaping alarms VACTE kids New Cornville cell tower meeting Tuesday Watch for I-17 lane closures starting today

Subscribe Now
Tue, Feb. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Prescribed fires planned on Verde Ranger District

Originally Published: February 27, 2024 12:35 a.m.

PRESCOTT- Fire Managers on the Verde Ranger District plan to conduct two prescribed fire operations in the Agua Fria area this week. The project is located in between Dugas Road and HWY 169 on the east side of Interstate 17.

Ignitions are planned to start Thursday, Feb. 29, and continue through Friday, March 1, pending suitable conditions. Fire crews plan to treat a large surface area with broadcast burning to improve wildlife habitat and the resiliency of grassland ecosystems.

The two units total 2,025 acres and mainly consist of grass fuels. Smoke will be visible from I-17, Highway 69, Highway 169 and the communities of Dewey/Humboldt, and Arcosanti/Cordes Junction. Smoke is expected to be light throughout the ignition period and should dissipate quickly after ignitions are complete.

The following burns are planned:

• Hooker North RX - 972 acres

• South Cattle East RX - 1053 acres

Ignitions will depend upon agency administrator approval and conditions within the ranges outlined in burn plans. Burn plans consider temperature, humidity, wind, moisture of the vegetation and conditions for dispersal of smoke.

Prescribed fires are utilized to remove hazardous fuels and return nutrients to the soils when seasonal weather opportunities allow for the use of fire safely and effectively. Reducing hazardous fuels will help reduce the threat of high-severity, high-intensity wildfire to the public, adjacent private property, and communities.

In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed burn as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.

Prescott National Forest’s land management strategy is centered on long-term forest health and the strategy includes reducing forest fuels and using prescribed fire on the landscape. Using low to moderate fire behavior, we can better protect communities, while improving watersheds, wildlife habitat, and forest health.

All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels, and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as much as possible, and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

Messages will be posted on social media when prescribed fires are ignited on the Prescott National Forest:

• Facebook https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/

• X/Twitter https://twitter.com/PrescottNF

Information provided by USFS.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News