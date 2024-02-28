American Wine Society hosts two Verde Valley meetings

The American Wine Society is hosting an informational meeting for wine enthusiasts in the Verde Valley. A new chapter is forming in the area and is looking for members to join in the fun, both educational and social!

The initial meeting is in Camp Verde on March 3, from 3-5 p.m. and the second in Cottonwood on March 10. Both are in private homes.

An RSVP is required to obtain the address. Contact the chapter email at VerdeValleyAWSChapter@gmail.com for further information and/or text organizers Cheryl Hall Cassady & Dennis Cassady Sr., at 623-910-1522.

For more information about the American Wine Society, visit AmericanWineSociety.org.