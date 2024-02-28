Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center schedule

'CATCH A WAVE' ~ Music of The Beach Boys

Presented by: Glenn Henry Entertainment

Friday, March 1 ~ 7 p.m.

$25/$27

Fun, Sun, and Surf sets the backdrop for this recreation of the 1960's Beach Boys with 'Catch A Wave' featuring vocal harmony beyond belief! Having traveled to over 33 countries and 29 states, this show captures “spot on” that unique California harmonic surf-pop sound so recognizable around the world. From Los Angeles/Orange County California, this act was personally selected to perform for Brian Wilson, The Beach Boys, their families, and friends for the California Beach Boys state landmark dedication in 2005 with a huge thumbs up from Brian Wilson himself! This is one not to miss currently headlining Disneyland, Casino showrooms, and theaters across the United States.

'PAPERBACK WRITERS' ~ Music of The Beatles

Presented by: Glenn Henry Entertainment

Saturday, March 2 ~ 7 p.m.

$25/$27

Featured at Disneyland, four major cruise lines, theaters, and casinos worldwide, Paperback Writer -The Beatles Experience from Los Angeles, California has taken their show to 33 countries and over 29 states to standing ovations audiences worldwide. The “go to” Beatles show for Disney and Hard Rock Resorts, this show is second to none! Hear the hits from the Ed Sullivan Show through the colorful Sgt. Pepper's years and on to the rooftops of Let It Be performed with "spot on" vocal, look and sound alike ability. Beatles 1964/65 Hollywood Bowl producer celebrity Bob Eubanks (Newlywed Game) personally endorses this show saying is nothing less than “Sensational!

Box Office Hours: Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

928-777-1370

PrescottElksTheatre.org