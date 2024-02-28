Gallery 928 returns to Sedona Arts Center

Teens ages 15-18 are invited to apply to Sedona Arts Center’s Gallery 928 program, a unique summer art apprenticeship that partners students with a master artist to create a work of public art. Applications are due April 5. The program begins June 3 and runs through July 3 and will be held Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Sedona Arts Center, located at 15 Art Barn Road.

Before You Go... Location: Sedona Arts Center, 15 Art Barn Road Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. & Sunday, Noon-5 p.m. Phone & Website: 928-282-3809, SedonaArtsCenter.org

“We are excited for year three of Gallery 928,” says Julie Richard, CEO of Sedona Arts Center. “This summer, apprentices will create a public art mural for our Center all the while learning about the public art process—from conception to completion to celebration.”

Apprentices will receive art instruction, knowledge of the public art field and develop tangible employment skills like resume building, presentation development and public speaking. Students will also receive a $500 stipend from Sedona Arts Center and three free college credits through Yavapai College. Up to twelve students will be selected to participate.

Modeled after Chicago’s long-running Gallery 37 program, Gallery 928 is designed to engage aspiring artists through art mentorship by creating a site-specific public artwork. Apprentices gain real-world experience with processes and materials and forge a strong connection to each other and the community as they work toward a shared vision.

“By the end of the program, our students feel empowered,” says Richard. “Not only have they created a beautiful work of art for all of Sedona to enjoy, but they have honed critical life skills—teamwork, leadership and responsibility. Best of all, they realize they can make a career out of their passion.”

In addition to completing an online application, students must also submit letters of reference and images of artworks. Qualified applicants will be invited to interview with Sedona Arts Center staff.

Gallery 928 is presented in partnership with Yavapai college. For more information or to apply, visit SedonaArtsCenter.org.

The mission of Sedona Arts Center is to connect, enrich, educate and lead through the inspiring power of the arts and creative discovery. As one of Northern Arizona’s oldest 501(c) 3 nonprofit organizations it continues to be a gathering place where artists and the community can assemble and celebrate all that Sedona has to offer. To learn more, visit sedonartscenter.org or call 928-282-3809.