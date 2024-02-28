The Gallery of Modern Masters introduces Janet Blumenthal and her captivating contemporary landscapes

The Gallery of Modern Masters, located at 671 HWY 179, suite 3 and 4, is delighted to showcase the extraordinary talent of Janet Blumenthal during its monthly First Friday Art Walk on March 1 at the Hillside Plaza in Sedona from 4-7 p.m. Blumenthal, known for her mesmerizing contemporary landscapes crafted with alcohol ink and infused with breath work, is the latest addition to the gallery's esteemed roster of artists.

Blumenthal draws inspiration from the fluidity and unpredictability of alcohol ink, turning each piece into a captivating journey of discovery. The colors blend and dance on the canvas, giving life to vibrant and dynamic landscapes that express the ever-changing beauty of the world in a contemporary and evocative manner. Her artistic process involves embracing spontaneity and the unexpected, utilizing movement and breath work to create pieces that capture the essence of landscapes and invite viewers to immerse themselves in the emotion and energy of the scenes.

Tying her artwork to her love of music and poetry, Blumenthal employs a unique approach, using no brushes in her creative process. Instead, she relies on movement and breath work to bring her pieces to life. This innovative technique adds an extra layer of depth and connection to her already captivating works.

The Gallery of Modern Masters invites art enthusiasts and the public to experience Janet Blumenthal's unique perspective. This event provides a special opportunity to witness the beauty and innovation of contemporary landscapes created by an artist who seamlessly merges creativity, movement, and breath into her captivating masterpieces.

For more information, please contact the galley at 928-282-3313.